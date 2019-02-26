Montgomery County Deputies executed a search warrant in Magnolia, Texas after receiving information that Wanda Zamen, 53, was growing marijuana and manufacturing marijuana edibles inside her home on Sendera Drive.A search of her residences produced several bags of illegal narcotics.During the search, a bag containing 337.4 grams of THC edibles was found along with 6.9 grams of illegal mushrooms, 14.8 grams of marijuana, 2 hits of LSD (ACID), as well as several pipes, bongs and other drug paraphernalia.During the investigation, Zamen admitted to personally making the THC edibles.Zamen was charged with a first degree felony for manufacturing a controlled substance (THC), a second degree felony for possession of a controlled substance (Mushrooms) and a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance (LSD).Zamen was transported to Montgomery County Jail.