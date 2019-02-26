53-year-old woman with over 300 grams of marijuana charged

Wanda Zamen, 53, was growing marijuana and manufacturing marijuana edibles inside her home in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
Montgomery County Deputies executed a search warrant in Magnolia, Texas after receiving information that Wanda Zamen, 53, was growing marijuana and manufacturing marijuana edibles inside her home on Sendera Drive.

A search of her residences produced several bags of illegal narcotics.

During the search, a bag containing 337.4 grams of THC edibles was found along with 6.9 grams of illegal mushrooms, 14.8 grams of marijuana, 2 hits of LSD (ACID), as well as several pipes, bongs and other drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, Zamen admitted to personally making the THC edibles.

Zamen was charged with a first degree felony for manufacturing a controlled substance (THC), a second degree felony for possession of a controlled substance (Mushrooms) and a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance (LSD).

Zamen was transported to Montgomery County Jail.
