Magnolia ISD staff to receive $500 COVID-19 bonus, additional paid sick leave

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- Magnolia ISD employees will receive a one-time $500 payment for continued work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a unanimous approval from board members in a Jan. 19 board meeting. The bonus payment is set to be distributed to all district employees on the March 15 payroll."Our school district, our board, specifically, wanted to make sure that all of our staff---educators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers---realizes just how important they are and how much our board appreciates the work they've done," MISD Superintendent Todd Stephens said.Additionally, with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act expiring Dec. 31, MISD board members also authorized additional paid sick leave for qualifying COVID-19-related absences among district employees."[In] so many ways, our school [year] looked like a normal year---we've completed athletic seasons and are doing so many great things with our kids, but we couldn't have done that without all those dedicated folks," Stephens said.