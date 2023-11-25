The fire marshal believes the person was a 53-year-old who was living there, but an autopsy has been ordered to confirm.

53-year-old found dead in RV fire in Magnolia, fire crews say investigation is ongoing

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- Magnolia firefighters and Montgomery County deputies are investigating after a body was found in an RV fire.

Investigators say the incident happened off Pecos Ranch Road near FM 1488 around 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Firefighters were called to an RV fire on the 27000 Block of Pecos Ranch Road and when the fire was extinguished, fire crews reported finding a body inside.

Investigators are working to determine exactly how the person died and what sparked the fire.