A couple from Magnolia was arrested over the weekend for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.Records show 39-year-old Lonzo Jewell Gale and his wife, Malinda Ann Gale, 30, were booked into the Magnolia County jail Sunday, July 29.Both Lonzo and Malinda have been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.Each was given a $250,000 bail bond.