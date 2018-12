EMBED >More News Videos People are shocked at how quick crews were able to fix a road that collapsed during the quake in Alaska.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near Anchorage just over a week after a massive magnitude 7 destroyed roads and bridges.More than 200 people reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake.The earthquake struck shortly after 11 a.m. Pacific Time in an area about 15 miles north of Anchorage.No damage or injuries were immediately reported.