Macy's at Memorial City Mall robbed in smash-and-grab-heist

Authorities say the suspect has not been located at this time but have numerous witnesses and will continue to investigate the incident.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers were called to Memorial City Mall on Sunday night following reports of a smash-and-grab robbery at a department store jewelry counter.The incident happened at the Macy's, according to witnesses and photos obtained by ABC13.Houston police said the suspects were able to get away. It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously injured.According to multiple tweets posted in the evening, shoppers inside reported hearing gunshots, while others said they heard glass break.Police later told ABC13 there were no shots fired in the incident.The incident comes in the midst of the final weekend before Christmas.Memorial City Mall has also seen its share of chaotic disturbances in the past.