Education

Girl with disability takes learning challenges with positivity

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When 11-year-old Mackenzie Chambers started her first week of school at New Caney ISD, she said it was not easy getting into the flow of virtual learning.

"I have five Zooms every day," Mackenzie said.

"We were having tech difficulties a lot and the internet was not working correctly, so it was kinda frustrating," said Mackenzie's mom Lynette.

Over all, Lynette was happy her daughter's district gave them the option of in-person or online learning since Mackenzie is considered high-risk.

RELATED: Families of students with special needs fear districts aren't thinking about them

"When you have a child with health issues that's prone to pneumonia, it's a very scary feeling," Lynette said.

Mackenzie was born with a condition called arthrogryposis multi congenita (AMC), which basically means she has a hard time controlling her arms.

She uses her mouth to do her school work and to draw, so wearing a mask would not be an option for her.

"I do not want to go back to school and be surrounded by a bunch of people," said Mackenzie.

So for now, even dealing with the tech issues, it's all good.

"I always try to look at the positive side," Mackenzie said.

She admits it's no fun using Zoom for school, but she's making the most of it.

"My sixth grade teacher said, 'How do you do everything?' And everyone would yell, 'One step at a time,' and that's what you have to do. Not just in school, but with everything," Mackenzie said.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustondisabilitycoronavirusonline learningcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Army officials reveal new details in Vanessa Guillen case
2 children among 4 injured in W. Harris Co. crash
Road rage shooting injures mother with child in car
Naya Rivera death: Report finds prescription drugs, alcohol in system
Pres. Trump supporters hosting boat parade on Lake Houston
TD No. 19 forms and could impact Gulf Coast as a hurricane
Rockets' Danuel House Jr. out for season after violation
Show More
Back to school at Houston ISD falls short of an 'A'
Body cam footage released after fatal HPD involved-shooting
Dr. Fauci says we need to 'hunker down' this fall and winter
Prosecutor says fan got what he deserved with 4 years in prison
7 schools among HISD facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News