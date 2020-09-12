Girl with disability takes learning challenges with positivity

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When 11-year-old Mackenzie Chambers started her first week of school at New Caney ISD, she said it was not easy getting into the flow of virtual learning."I have five Zooms every day," Mackenzie said."We were having tech difficulties a lot and the internet was not working correctly, so it was kinda frustrating," said Mackenzie's mom Lynette.Over all, Lynette was happy her daughter's district gave them the option of in-person or online learning since Mackenzie is considered high-risk."When you have a child with health issues that's prone to pneumonia, it's a very scary feeling," Lynette said.Mackenzie was born with a condition called arthrogryposis multi congenita (AMC), which basically means she has a hard time controlling her arms.She uses her mouth to do her school work and to draw, so wearing a mask would not be an option for her."I do not want to go back to school and be surrounded by a bunch of people," said Mackenzie.So for now, even dealing with the tech issues, it's all good."I always try to look at the positive side," Mackenzie said.She admits it's no fun using Zoom for school, but she's making the most of it."My sixth grade teacher said, 'How do you do everything?' And everyone would yell, 'One step at a time,' and that's what you have to do. Not just in school, but with everything," Mackenzie said.