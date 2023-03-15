Machine Gun Kelly's rodeo after-party at Washington Corridor bar shut down by fire marshal

The rapper hosted an after-party at Todos Santos in Washington Corridor but it was shut down early after authorities said there was an issue with a fire panel.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Machine Gun Kelly performed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Tuesday night, but his plans to keep the party going after were cut short.

The rapper hosted an after-party at Todos Santos bar in Washington Corridor, where there was quite the law enforcement presence.

Houston police told ABC13 that there were around 230 people inside when the fire marshal said there was an issue with a fire panel, so they had to kick everyone out.

HPD then initiated a citywide assist to get everyone out safely.

"We had probably 20 officers manning different posts around the location, just to get everybody out in a safe and orderly fashion," Lt. Mike Barrow said. "The fire department and the police department worked very well together, very unified, and it couldn't have gone any better."

Machine Gun Kelly also left the building.

We're told business operations later resumed to normal.

