Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old from Gainesville, Texas

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old girl believed to be in immediate danger in Gainesville, Texas.

Lyrik Aliyana Brown was last seen wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers. She also has a birthmark behind her right knee.

Investigators believe Lyrik is with 30-year-old Jeremy Nathaniel Brown.

Brown is 5'11," weighs 181 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal, and black and white Nike shoes.

It's believed Brown is driving a grey 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with temporary tag 55432B6.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call Gainesville police at 940-668-7777.

Gainesville is about 70 miles north of Dallas.
