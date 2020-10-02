Trae Tha Truth and Beyonce surprise teenager who underwent 4 brain surgeries

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just from watching her sing and dance, you would never know that 13-year-old Lyric Chanel has been through so much at such a young age.
After chemotherapy and three brain surgeries didn't work, Lyric and her family came to Houston for her fourth brain surgery after the tumor on her brain enlarged.
While other doctors were afraid the fourth surgery would be a fail, Dr. David Sanberg at the Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital decided to give it a try.
After more than 12 hours in the operating room, Lyric's surgery was a lifesaving success.
"I've never felt this much love from a city before like I do in Houston," said Lyric's mom Monica Valentine.
The teenager also came out of surgery with a new friend - Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth.
Trae told ABC13 that he heard about Lyric's story and decided to help the family along the way. Trae showered the family with gifts and a nice Texas welcome.
"Anybody who has been in the presence of Lyric, it just brings you a different type of life. She's very funny, and she's got a character that's out of this world," he said.
The teenager also received the surprise of a lifetime when Beyonce sent her flowers after her surgery. The card attached read the lyrics to the girl's favorite song, "Love On Top."
"Beyonce, thank you so much for these flowers. I love you and I can't wait to meet you," Lyric said in an Instagram.
Although she has a long road ahead, Lyric said she's thankful for where she is right now.
"Thank you so much. I love you guys so much," she said.
The brain surgery left Lyric with eye-sight loss, and she also suffers from seizures, but for now, she's staying in Houston for rehab.
Trae is on the quest to help Lyric and her family pay for the surgery and treatments while they're in Houston.
The family is now $70,000 into their $120,000 goal. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help them cover the medical costs.
