Texas sheriff dies due to complications from COVID-19

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas sheriff's office is mourning the loss of their leader after he died due to complications of COVID-19.

Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega died on July 11 after battling the virus, the Texas Chief Deputies Association (TCDA) said on Facebook.

Lynn County is part of the Lubbock area.

The deputies association posted about Vega, who served as a chief deputy and past president for the group, on July 7, writing that he spent almost two weeks in a Lubbock hospital. Nine of those days, Vega was on a ventilator.

He was then flown to a hospital in Dallas.

On July 10, his wife Rachel, who serves as executive director of TCDA, wrote another update on Facebook that though Vega was still in a Dallas hospital, his condition was improving.

One day later, Vega passed away.

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office shared a post about Vega as well, noting how he was elected sheriff in 2016.

"We are heartbroken by his passing, and we offer our condolences and prayers for his family, both blood and blue, and to his communities," the post said.

Vega was 48.

