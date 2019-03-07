Lyft driver's family asking for prayers after DUI crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The brother of a Lyft driver injured in a deadly drunk driving crash asked Houston for prayers today.Neamatullah Safi told Eyewitness News his brother, Ezatullah Safi, remains in a coma at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center.He's breathing with the help of a machine, unable to open his eyes, and surviving on a feeding tube."It's not easy just to see him sleeping. I'm just looking at him and telling him to wake up and give me some response," said Neamatullah Safi. "It's a really hard moment for me and my family. This is what I need from everyone is to pray and support his family."Safi worked an interpreter for 7 years in Afghanistan helping American armed forces. He fled the war-torn country for a better life.He has a wife, two children, with one on the way."They said maybe today he will wake up," said Safi. "It's not clear yet. We are all hoping."Safi's attorney, Omar Khawaja, said they want accountability from the bars who might've served the drunk driver."I just want to say it's important for everyone to really come together and support this family. They are going through a lot right now," said Khawaja. "We ask everyone to keep them in your prayers and to take a stand against drunk driving."Court documents obtained by ABC13 Eyewitness News on Wednesday revealed a startling number. They show the suspected drunk driver's blood alcohol level tested at .21 which is nearly three times the legal limit. Houston police officers identified the suspect as 21-year-old Erik Julian De Leon. He remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries.Safi's passenger has been identified as Billy Satterfield, 40.An online obituary remembered him as loving husband who loved the water. Part of it read as follows.