Police identify person of interest in Louisiana Lyft driver's disappearance

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Lyft driver who police believe the last person she came in contact with is a passenger she was driving to Houston from Louisiana back on March 9 has not been seen since. Now, police are asking for the public's help locating a person of interest.

Ella Goodie, 32, works as a Lyft driver in Scott, Louisiana, KATC-News first reported. Scott police said Brandon Jermaine Francisco is believed to be the last person she was in contact with, though it is unclear if he is the passenger Goodie was driving to Houston early March 9.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said 12 hours later Goodie's vehicle was spotted on a traffic camera heading back to Louisiana. Then, on March 10, her vehicle was picked up on a license plate reader north of Dallas. Police provided the below picture of Goodie's black Audi. While it has Texas plates, it is unclear if she has ties to the area where it was spotted.



Francisco has an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court in Louisiana on the same date Goodie was last seen.

Police told ABC13 they are not speculating if foul play had a role in Goodie's disappearance.

We reached out to Lyft and according to the company, the ride described did not occur on the Lyft platform, though representatives have been in contact with law enforcement to offer their assistance.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.

