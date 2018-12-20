Police arrested a Lyft driver who allegedly sexually abused a passenger in New York early Sunday morning.Authorities say 36-year-old Hussein Saleh picked up two female passengers. During that drive, he allegedly sexually abused the woman sitting in the front seat.Prosecutors say he touched the woman's chest and then put his hands up her skirt, and that the victim was incapable of consent.According to court documents, she was "severely intoxicated."The backseat passenger then called 911 from the vehicle, and police responded around 3 a.m.Saleh, a father of two who lives with his brother, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse.He appeared in court Monday and was held on $50,000 bail.His public defender questioned the veracity and credibility of the women's statements.Saleh reportedly has no criminal history.