Country music star Luke Bryan stops to help Tennessee mom change flat tire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. -- A Tennessee mother was thankful that a good Samaritan stepped in to help her change a flat tire -- and was even more gracious when she realized the kind stranger was country music singer Luke Bryan.

Courtney Potts said her tire blew out Sunday while driving her young children to her mother's house in Columbia, a "small town" about 45 miles south of Nashville.

As she called her stepdad for help, a driver pulled in front of her, trying to maneuver his way out of traffic.

The man who got out of the car was none other than the country megastar. Bryan was in the area to go hunting with his sons when he spotted Potts.

"I was in awe that it was him, but you can't mistake that voice," she said.

Potts posted a video on TikTok showing the "American Idol" judge sprawled out on the road as he fixed up Potts' wheel.

The "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" singer was soon able to put a spare wheel on the car and snapped a photo with Potts before leaving.

"I know he probably didn't want any recognition for his deed, but it was such a once-in-a-lifetime chance, I couldn't help but share," Potts said.
