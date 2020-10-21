Houston man wanted for sexual abuse of a child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help to find a man accused of sexually abusing a child for three years in the Sharpstown area.
Luis Ernesto Gonzalez, 49, has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.
According to Crime Stoppers and HPD, between May 2016 and October 2019, Gonzalez abused the victim in the 7600 block of Barberton Drive, near Highway 59.
Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9", 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges and/or an arrest in this case.
You can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
The warrant for Gonzalez's arrest is active as of Oct. 20.
