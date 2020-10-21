Houston man wanted for sexual abuse of a child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help to find a man accused of sexually abusing a child for three years in the Sharpstown area.

Luis Ernesto Gonzalez, 49, has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to Crime Stoppers and HPD, between May 2016 and October 2019, Gonzalez abused the victim in the 7600 block of Barberton Drive, near Highway 59.

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9", 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges and/or an arrest in this case.

You can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

The warrant for Gonzalez's arrest is active as of Oct. 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild abusefugitivesex abuse against childrensex abusecrime stoppers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 1 critical after fight and shooting at Midtown club
Photographer suing over Texas mascot's pre-Sugar Bowl charge
Driver flees after fatal hit and run closes exit ramp on HWY 290
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
Foggy morning to give way to a warm Wednesday
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Lowe's to offer free Christmas tree delivery this year
Show More
OxyContin maker to plead to 3 criminal charges: Sources
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
Here's a recap of the news you need for Wednesday, Oct. 21
HCSO cruiser damaged by flying rocks during standoff
More TOP STORIES News