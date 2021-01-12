Lubbock man uses mattress to sled in snow while holding beer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9543304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bundle up, and enjoy! Huntsville and all points north of Houston were the places to be to catch the rare snow.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- No hills? No sled? No shirt? No problem.A group of friends in Lubbock wanted to enjoy the fresh snowfall on Jan. 10, but ran into a couple bumps along the way, namely that they didn't have proper hills or a sled.So the friends got creative.With a beer in his hand, Conor O'Neill went "sledding" using an old mattress tied to a truck as his friends drove around the neighborhood."Conor thought it would be funny to do it shirtless while chugging a PBR," Lubbock resident Megan Schroeter told Storyful. "It was hilarious and definitely a great way to start 2021."While they say they have a good time, we should warn you: don't try this at home!