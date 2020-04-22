retirement

World War II vet dies as Texas' oldest certified lawman at 99

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- World War II veteran Lt.Thomas Morgan died at 99 years old on Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office posted the following picture on Instagram.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office Reserve Command honored Morgan last year, thanking him for his service.

He retired as Texas' oldest certified lawman at the age of 98.

"He's a Marine. He has a long tradition of serving his country, serving the citizens of Harris County," said Chief de Leon.

He lived quite an extraordinary life.

"He got out of the Marines, he went to college, he became an engineer and he traveled the world," said his daughter.

However, at the age of 70, he was not ready to retire. Instead, he decided to join the academy, graduating in 1992 and the rest is history.

"He's always been sharp. Even with his weapon, that man can shoot," said the chief.

He worked for the Reserves Marine Division, patrolling the lakes and rivers, looking for drowning victims and helping to catch sex offenders.

"We've always been proud to have Tom on our staff," said de Leon.

His family is also very proud of everything he has accomplished in his life, and as for Lt. Morgan, this is bittersweet for him.

"I'm a little saddened, because it's been a long time," he said. "It's so amazing to see him at his age continue to move, continue to keep it up. He never quit," said de Leon. "He's living life his way."

