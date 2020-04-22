retirement

World War II vet dies as Texas' oldest certified lawman at 99

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- World War II veteran Lt.Thomas Morgan died at 99 years old on Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office posted the following picture on Instagram.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office Reserve Command honored Morgan last year, thanking him for his service.

He retired as Texas' oldest certified lawman at the age of 98.

"He's a Marine. He has a long tradition of serving his country, serving the citizens of Harris County," said Chief de Leon.

He lived quite an extraordinary life.

"He got out of the Marines, he went to college, he became an engineer and he traveled the world," said his daughter.

However, at the age of 70, he was not ready to retire. Instead, he decided to join the academy, graduating in 1992 and the rest is history.

"He's always been sharp. Even with his weapon, that man can shoot," said the chief.

He worked for the Reserves Marine Division, patrolling the lakes and rivers, looking for drowning victims and helping to catch sex offenders.

"We've always been proud to have Tom on our staff," said de Leon.

His family is also very proud of everything he has accomplished in his life, and as for Lt. Morgan, this is bittersweet for him.

"I'm a little saddened, because it's been a long time," he said. "It's so amazing to see him at his age continue to move, continue to keep it up. He never quit," said de Leon. "He's living life his way."

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonharris countyelderlymilitaryretirementmarines
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RETIREMENT
Should you touch your retirement during COVID-19 hardships?
Tom Brady will join Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Eli Manning to announce retirement after 16 seasons with Giants
This is how school sent beloved custodian off to retirement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News