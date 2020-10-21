christmas

Lowe's to offer free Christmas tree delivery this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Tisha Powell
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With the Christmas season just around the corner, many are beginning to think about how they will celebrate and Lowe's wants to help during the holidays.

The home improvement retail giant is announcing it will offer free Christmas tree delivery this year beginning October 30.

Customers can order fresh-cut trees online and have it delivered within two to five days. The tree order must be $45 or more for free delivery.

"Over the past few months, we've seen our homes rise, if imperfectly, to meet all that we've needed from them," Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's chief brand and marketing officer said in a statement. "As we approach the holidays, the idea of gifting the home feels especially right."

Lowe's is trying to decrease the amount of customers in the store due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingncholiday shoppingholidaychristmas treechristmasshopping
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
150 'Santas' take to jet skis to help children in foster care
Fauci: Expect similar COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas
Mayor Turner to Houston bars: 'Consider yourself forewarned'
'Tis the season for the 'Disney Holiday Singalong' on ABC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
Storms could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute
Show More
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
150 'Santas' take to jet skis to help children in foster care
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Visitation scheduled for 36-year HPD vet who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News