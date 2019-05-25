Low water pressure shuts down restrooms and restaurants at Bush Intercontinental Airport

Low water pressure issues have been addressed at Bush Airport and operations at the terminals are returning to normal. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you all for your patience. — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) May 25, 2019

Terminals at Bush Airport are experiencing low water pressure. We are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible. — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) May 25, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials at Bush Intercontinental Airport have confirmed that facility water pressure has returned to normal following low water pressure issues Saturday morning.Houston Airport Systems spokesperson Bill Begley said construction workers were working on the airfields when a waterline was hit.The damage to the waterline caused low water pressure on terminals four and five.Airport officials had to shut down several restrooms while workers manually flushed the toilets.A few of the restaurants inside of the airport had to close during the incident as well.Begley said they turned off the valves to stop the break and the water pressure slowly returned.