Family and friends remember coach killed in boating accident on Lake Conroe

EMBED </>More Videos

Coach killed in boating accident remembered by family and friends. (KTRK)

By
LAKE CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Family and friends gathered Saturday night to remember a father killed following a boating accident on Lake Conroe.

Everyone who knew Jermaine Robbins -- better known as Coach Chop -- has a story.

One of his sons said it had to be good.

"He helped me with everything, little league, football, track team," Shermaine Robbins said.

Robbins was a father to 11 with his wife, but a father to hundreds more who ran track, played football and baseball. He made sure if the hard work was there, every athlete had the funds to participate.

"He's impacted so many young men who didn't have fathers or that guidance," said Jermaine's wife, Tenesha. "And he's been balanced with our children and others."

According to investigators, Robbins was fishing with two friends on Lake Conroe when a larger boat passed by them, causing their boat to capsize.

All three men had on life jackets. As they tried to make it to the shore, Robbins became distressed and fell unconscious.
Those along the shore tried to save his life.

"We want to thank you so much for not just sitting there but trying to bring him back. This community thanks you," a family friend said.

While there is an emptiness without Coach Chop, there is also a determination his impact will live on.

"Do everything 110 percent. If you mess up, just do it again 110 percent," a student added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boat accidentConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News