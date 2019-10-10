Loved ones honor bicyclist hit and killed by HPD officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With music, candles and balloons, the family and friends of 29-year-old Dwayne Foreman gathered at North Wayside and Joy Street to honor him.Tuesday night, Foreman was riding his bike when an HPD officer headed to a suicide call struck him.The family believes he would still be alive if the officer had his lights and sirens on.After the balloon release, Foreman's 10-year-old son, Duan Foreman, took it upon himself to rearrange the candles into the letter D for his dad's name."My dad was a good person," Duan said. "He'd do anything for me and he would give his life to go out this world and do things for me."It has been hard for him and the rest of the family to fully comprehend how this all happened, but they hope this situation brings attention to a serious issue in their neighborhood."We know the police flies down the street all the time and for them not to have lights on and for my nephew not to see them, it's just hard and we try to deal with it the best we can," said aunt Lolitha Barfield.RELATED: