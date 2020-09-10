Personal Finance

$40.5 million jackpot up for grabs today in Texas Lottery drawing

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A dollar could win you more than $40 million jackpot Saturday.

Nobody picked all six numbers drawn Wednesday, so now the largest jackpot in more than a decade is even bigger, according to Lotto Texas.

Despite the big rollover to an estimated $40.5 million, 21 people hit five of six numbers last week and won more than $2,400 each.

If you still have your ticket, don't throw it away. There are several prizes that still need to be claimed.

The lucky winner could take home about $30 million after taxes. You could easily live off the interest if you put it all in a bank, or you could live on a cruise ship, paying about $650 a day, for about 127 years.

The odds of picking all 6 numbers is 1 in 25,827,165.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner. A Laredo resident claimed a prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financetexas newsjackpotmoneygamblingpersonal financerewardlottery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Saturday and Sunday bring very different weather patterns
Chase with DPS troopers ends in North Freeway crash
TD 19 forms and could impact Gulf Coast as a hurricane
Rockets' season on the line in Game 5 against Lakers
Biden audio first shared by 'Russian agent' thrives online
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
Man in wheelchair killed in north Houston shooting
Show More
Man shot to death during intense game of dominoes
Money for $300 unemployment boost to run out after 6 weeks
ABC13 to host town hall on closing the gap for Hispanic students
Mom reacts to son suspended from school for playing with toy gun
Family says boy died in wildfire trying to save grandmother
More TOP STORIES News