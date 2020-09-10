Personal Finance

Nobody won that $39 million jackpot in Wednesday's Texas Lottery drawing

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Nobody picked all 6 numbers drawn Wednesday for a jackpot worth an estimated $39 million.

Now the largest jackpot in more than a decade is even bigger, according to Lotto Texas.

Despite the big rollover to an estimated $40.5 million, 21 people hit five of six numbers last week and won more than $2,400 each.

If you still have your ticket, don't throw it away. There are several prizes that still need to be claimed.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 5, 11, 21, 35, 40, and 48.

The odds of picking all 6 numbers is 1 in 25,827,165.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner. A Laredo resident claimed a prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.
