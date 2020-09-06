Personal Finance

Nobody won that record Lotto Texas jackpot on Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- It may be a long shot, but there's still a chance to take the largest Lotto Texas jackpot after nobody won in Saturday's drawing.

While nobody picked all six numbers, 32 people hit five of six and won more than $1,600 each.

That means Wednesday's drawing will be worth an estimated $39 million, the largest jackpot in more than a decade.

Saturday's $37 million prize was already the fifth-largest lottery prize up for grabs in the world.

If you still have your ticket, don't throw it away. There are several prizes that still need to be claimed.

Saturday's winning numbers were 4, 9, 16, 17, 20, and 35.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner. A Laredo resident claimed a prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.
