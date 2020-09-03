Personal Finance

Largest Lotto Texas jackpot in more than a decade still up for grabs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you didn't win the largest Lotto Texas jackpot, you still have a chance!

No one won the lotto during Wednesday night's drawing, ringing up the price to be worth more than $37 million.

As it stands, the jackpot is the fifth-largest lottery prize up for grabs in the world. It is also the largest it has been in more than a decade.

If you still have your ticket, don't throw it away yet as there are several prizes that still need to be claimed. Wednesday's winning numbers were 7, 13, 26, 32, 46, and 54.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner. It was a Laredo resident who claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.

Could someone in the Houston area become Lotto Texas jackpot winner No.2? The next drawing is on Saturday.
