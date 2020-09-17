Personal Finance

Texas Lottery jackpot up to $45.5 million for Saturday's drawing

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A record jackpot keeps climbing after there was no winner in Wednesday's Lotto Texas drawing.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday, Sept. 26 is now at $45.5 million. It has an estimated cash value of $38.4 million.

But remember, even when there is no jackpot winner, it's worth keeping your tickets.

There are several prizes that still need to be claimed.

The odds of picking all 6 numbers is 1 in 25,827,165.

When the jackpot sat at $44 million, it was the largest in more than a decade, according to the Texas Lottery.

In 2010, a $97 million jackpot winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Dallas. That was claimed by The Bilmar Trust.

But Houstonians have a stroke of luck, too.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million was for the May 16, 2018 drawing. That was claimed by a Houston resident who purchased the winning ticket at MJ's All Season Food Store.

The game has also made history before but it's been a while.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing. It was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner. A Laredo resident claimed a prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.

But could where you buy a ticket play a role in if you win? Admittedly, there is no guarantee.

But some stores around the Houston area do have a track record for selling winning lottery tickets.

Hit play in the video above to learn more.
