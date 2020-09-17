AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Another Wednesday night drawing, and still, there was no winner in the Lotto Texas drawing for a record jackpot.
Nobody picked all six numbers drawn, so now the largest jackpot in more than a decade is even bigger, according to Lotto Texas.
Despite the big rollover to an estimated $42.75 million for the drawing to be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 35 people hit five of six numbers Wednesday and won more than $1,500 each.
If you still have your ticket, don't throw it away. There are several prizes that still need to be claimed.
For Saturday's drawing, the lucky winner could take home about $36.2 million after taxes. You could easily live off the interest if you put it all in a bank, or you could live on a cruise ship, paying about $650 a day, for about 127 years.
The odds of picking all 6 numbers is 1 in 25,827,165.
So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner. A Laredo resident claimed a prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.
Nobody won that record Texas Lottery jackpot again
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More