$36.75 million up for grabs in largest Lotto Texas jackpot in more than a decade

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in more than a decade is up for grabs, sitting at a cool $36.75 million.

The drawing is set for Wednesday, Sept. 2 and is the largest since May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot prize was $97 million.

As it stands, Wednesday's jackpot is the fifth-largest lottery prize up for grabs in the world.

In 2010, that winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store in Dallas.

But Houstonians have been able to claim lottery success too.

On May 16, 2018, a Houstonian who purchased a ticket at MJ's All Season Food Store won the advertised $30.25 million prize.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was the $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner. It was a Laredo resident who claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.

Could someone in the Houston area become Lotto Texas jackpot winner No.2?

Hit play in the video above to find the luckiest places around town to buy lotto tickets.
