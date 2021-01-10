lottery

Humble store sells $7.75 million lottery ticket

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket this week at an Humble store is nearly $8 million richer.

A winning ticket that picked all six numbers drawn Saturday night was sold at the Fuel Zone in the 6300 block of FM-1960, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

Saturday's winning numbers were 3-11-23-35-41-54.

The sale was the latest winning ticket sold in the area over the past month.

A winning Powerball ticket that picked five of five numbers drawn Wednesday night was sold at the Hempstead Shell Truck Stop in the 14300 block of Hempstead Road.

A winning $2 million Powerball ticket was purchased in December at the Fiesta Mart at 11006 Airline Boulevard, and a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was picked up at the Kroger in the 2700 block of Grand Parkway in Katy.

While this doesn't necessary eclipse the $6 million won by the hospital workers, the Colorado man in the video above might be a bit luckier, since he won a million-dollar jackpot twice in one day.



One man doesn't want anyone to know he's a new millionaire.



It was his lucky day FOR SURE!



