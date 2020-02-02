Society

Luck runs through Texas! Mega Millions winning ticket sold in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in our area!

The Mega Millions website said that the winner played at Kroger, located at 4747 Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands.



It appears the person has yet to claim their prize.

According to smartluck.com, the chances of winning the Mega Millions in Texas are one in 302,575,350.

If you're feeling really lucky, you should check out the luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets.

WANT SOME LOTTO INSPIRATION? CHECK OUT THESE STORIES!

Man wins $1 million in the lottery - for the second time

Winning $6.25 million lotto ticket sold at Circle K in Houston

Granddaughter almost tosses $6.5M lottery ticket

Friendswood resident claims winning $6.25 million lottery ticket
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonticketsgamblinglottery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News