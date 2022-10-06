Katy resident plans to travel after winning a whopping $19 million from Lotto Texas Jackpot

KATY, Texas -- A big hypothetical question people often ask themselves is what they would do if they won the lottery. One lucky Katy resident got to answer that question after matching all six numbers drawn in the Lotto Texas Jackpot drawing that took place in September.

The winner claimed a $19 million ticket purchased at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis. Upon purchasing the ticket, the claimant selected the cash prize option and will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes according to the Texas Lottery.

The winner, who opted to remain anonymous, told the Texas Lottery they plan to use the money towards travel and business.

