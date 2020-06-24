Travel

Lost luggage? Store that sells unclaimed baggage launches online store

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's now easier to buy second hand items found at the airport baggage claim.

For 50 years, luggage left behind by travelers has been going to a store called the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Now the store is selling items online.

"If you are looking for the weird and wonderful of unclaimed baggage we have curated a collection of things that range from new and crazy to vintage and cool," announced the store in a video.

Items include name-brand clothing, handbags, jewelry, sunglasses, art, sporting equipment, luggage, toys, smartphones, laptops and other electronics at a discount.

Unclaimed Baggage Center says, "one showstopper: a $17,000 diamond tennis bracelet listed for $8,720.99."

The warehouse says it has purchasing agreements for unclaimed items with all domestic airlines and other travel and transportation companies.

"Airlines use sophisticated tracking technology to reunite over 99.5% of bags with their owners right away," explains Unclaimed Baggage Center on its website. "If a bag is truly lost, airlines pay out a claim to the passenger."

Usually, airlines spend three months trying to identify the rightful owner and if no match it made, the lost items go to the Alabama store to be sold.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newslost and foundairlineu.s. & worldonline shoppingconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is facing 'massive' COVID-19 outbreak
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
CDC credits UT-Austin for slowing outbreak after Mexico trip
More isolated showers expected this afternoon
NY, NJ, CT tell travelers from high-infection states to self-isolate
SPONSORED: Propane tanks delivered, perfect for 4th of July
Turner to make announcements regarding police reform today
Show More
Camille Cosby breaks silence after husband granted appeal
Preliminary M 5.8 earthquake shakes Central California
Is it safe to send your child back to daycare?
Shell Freedom Over Texas will be without live crowd this year
Why the Army is targeting Houston for recruits
More TOP STORIES News