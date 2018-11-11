Mother and son saved after drifting out in the Gulf on giant inflatable swan

A swan spotted miles offshore of the Gulf of Mexico was carrying a mother and her 7-year-old son.

A fun beach day turned dangerous in a matter of minutes.

Tara Myers, drifted miles from the shore. She said, "You feel very small and can't be heard or seen. Totally invisible."

She describes how dangerous it was, and how desperate she felt as her and son Brennan drifted away on their inflatable raft.

This swan scare happened several weeks ago when Tara and her son spent their Sunday on Anna Maria Island.

She recalls being safe on the calm gulf water with no wind and no waves.

Minutes later, the current carried them way too far out.

"I have never been more scared in my entire life. I was not sure if we were going to keep drifting because land just kept getting farther and farther and farther away," Myers recalled.

Tara says she tried to keep calm but she was terrified, wondering if anyone would see them.

Other beachgoers saw the inflatable and called 911 immediately.

"I literally just laid down on that swan float and cried. So hard because I was like, this could have ended so much worse, and I didn't want him to know that I was that scared."

When Tara finally saw a fire rescue boat, she couldn't stop the tears
