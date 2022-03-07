Go Tejano Day! Los Tucanes de Tijuana took the stage at NRG stadium for the second time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In Sunday's rodeo roundup, it's Go Tejano Day, one of the busiest days at the rodeo every year.Los Tucanes de Tijuana took the stage at the NRG stadium for the second time.The traditional Mexican Norteño band first performed in 2000.Here's a look at all the performers this coming week.Rodeo favorite Luke Bryan returns Monday for First Responders Day and hometown rapper Bun-B performs Friday with a series of guests for his H-town takeover on Black Heritage Day.