Society

Wedding photos, text messages serve as new clues for missing Idaho siblings

There are new developments in the search for two missing Idaho siblings.

New pictures were released of the missing children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband in Hawaii.

The wedding photos were taken a month after her children, J.J. and Tylee were last seen.

They show a seemingly happy couple in early November.

Meanwhile, a friend of Tylee's says she texted the teen's phone in October, a month after she vanished, and received a message back saying, "Hi. Miss you guys too... luv ya."

It's been nearly two weeks since Lori Vallow Daybell missed a court-ordered deadline to physically produce her children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyidahomissing girlmissing boymissing childrensiblings
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News