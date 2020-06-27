Society

L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from its skin care products

The decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch company Unilever on Thursday.
PARIS -- French cosmetics giant L'Oreal says it will remove words like "whitening" from its skin care products following criticism of the company amid global protests against racism.

L'Oreal said in a statement Saturday that it "has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products."

Earlier this month, L'Oreal tweeted that that it "stands in solidarity with the Black community and against injustice of any kind."

The post drew a negative reaction from people who see the company's business model and advertising as focused on white consumers.

Mrs. Butterworth's and Cream of Wheat are the latest brands to announce plans to reshape their image in the wake of racial protests still happening across the country.

