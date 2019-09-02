Tire comes off vehicle and smashes through driver's windshield on Beltway 8

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 tweeted Sunday about the incident, saying the tire came off a vehicle traveling southbound on Beltway 8 North at West Road.
The tire bounced into northbound traffic and smashed into the driver's side of the other vehicle, shattering the windshield and denting the roof.
The driver was treated by paramedics.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: CONSTABLES ARE WORKING MINOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT AT BW8N/West Rd. Wheel came off vehicle traveling south bound and struck vehicle traveling north bound. Driver is being treated by EMS.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 1, 2019
Unfortunately, this is far from the first time that debris and other loose items on the road have created hazards for drivers.
Last year on I-45, a trailer hitch became airborne after it was kicked up by an 18-wheeler during rush hour traffic near the Spring Cypress exit.
The driver in that incident was not hurt.
