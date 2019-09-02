Tire comes off vehicle and smashes through driver's windshield on Beltway 8

It was a close call for one driver as a runaway tire smashed through the person's windshield.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 tweeted Sunday about the incident, saying the tire came off a vehicle traveling southbound on Beltway 8 North at West Road.

The tire bounced into northbound traffic and smashed into the driver's side of the other vehicle, shattering the windshield and denting the roof.

The driver was treated by paramedics.



Unfortunately, this is far from the first time that debris and other loose items on the road have created hazards for drivers.

Last year on I-45, a trailer hitch became airborne after it was kicked up by an 18-wheeler during rush hour traffic near the Spring Cypress exit.

The driver in that incident was not hurt.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Shelley Childers reports on a freeway incident that could have became much worse if a flying object hit a driver directly.



SEE MORE: Rocks, debris and metal: Dodging hazards on Houston roads
EMBED More News Videos

A womam says she feels blessed after dodging a piece of flying metal that pierced her windshield.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countytraffic
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old hit by car after sneaking out of home
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl out of Pearland
VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
5 rescued, 34 missing after boat fire in southern California
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Bill O'Brien confident in revamped Texans roster after trades
Show More
3 airfare myths that could be costing you
Field of Dreams celebrates 30 year history
Dinosaurs brought to life once again at Houston Zoo
West Texas shooting victim kept asking about her baby: doctor
2 teens, 1 adult injured in ATV crash in Crosby: Sheriff
More TOP STORIES News