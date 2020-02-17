Society

Utah police respond to 911 call from frantic mom in need of baby formula

ALPINE, Utah -- Emergency dispatchers in Utah received an unusual call for help from a mother of a six-week-old baby.

"I have no formula. And I have no idea how I can get formula to her. And I've been calling neighbors and no one will answer," Shannon Bird said in the call.

Bird called 911 in a panic after her milk suddenly dried up, she had no formula and no way to get it, KSL-TV reports.

She says her four other children were sleeping and her husband was out of town.

Officers with the Long Peak Police Department responded.

They first stopped at a store and grabbed a gallon of milk, which they quickly learned would not work.

The officers then ran over to another store and a short time later they returned with formula.

Officers say it's all part of the job.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutah911 callbabyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News