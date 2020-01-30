LIVE: Lone Star College Kingwood placed on emergency lockdown

Breaking- there is an emergency alert at Lone Star College-Kingwood. It is not a drill, it’s a lockdown. They’re advising to go to nearest room and lock the door. Students check email for further instructions.#HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 30, 2020

LSC Alert: Emergency on LSC - KINGWOOD CAMPUS.THIS IS NOT A DRILL. LOCKDOWN NOW. Go to nearest room and lock the door. Check email for further instructions. — Lone Star College (@lonestarcollege) January 30, 2020

No reports of casualties at this time. Avoid the area large police presence. An active scene until we secure the entire campus. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 30, 2020

@LSC_Kingwood is currently under a Lockdown as a precaution while LSC Police investigate an incident that has been reported. There are no further details at this time. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/U3XBEq2lyR — Lone Star College (@lonestarcollege) January 30, 2020

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Students at the Lone Star College campus in Kingwood are on an emergency lockdown.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sent a tweet saying there is an emergency alert, and said students have been told to go into the nearest room and lock the doors.Lone Star College emphasized the importance in a tweet, saying it is not a drill and is to be taken seriously.Gonzalez said there are no reports of casualties at this time, and an active scene will secure the entire campus.It is unclear at this time what prompted the lockdown.This is a developing story, stay with ABC13 for updates.