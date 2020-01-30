LIVE: Lone Star College Kingwood placed on emergency lockdown

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Students at the Lone Star College campus in Kingwood are on an emergency lockdown.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sent a tweet saying there is an emergency alert, and said students have been told to go into the nearest room and lock the doors.



Lone Star College emphasized the importance in a tweet, saying it is not a drill and is to be taken seriously.



Gonzalez said there are no reports of casualties at this time, and an active scene will secure the entire campus.



It is unclear at this time what prompted the lockdown.



This is a developing story, stay with ABC13 for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingwoodcollege studentslone star collegeactive shooterstudent safetyharris county sheriffs officestudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trial underway for custody of Maleah Davis' brother
8th grader dies after he's hit by driver on highway in Dayton
Cloudy and chilly today with slight rain chances
Driver accused of crash that left victim brain-dead makes bond
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
1,000 workers wanted at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
2 thieves lead police on chase after stealing truck parts
Show More
Former Harris Co. Pct. 3 captain accused of sexual assault
Mattress Mack makes another big bet
Month of gridlock: West Loop closing for 4 weekends
All the crawfish you can eat for one price? This festival has it
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News