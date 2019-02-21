Lone Star College-Greenspoint given 'all clear' after lockdown

LoneStarCollegeAlert: Emergency at LSC - GREENSPOINT. LOCKDOWN NOW. Go to nearest room and lock the door. This is NOT a Drill. pic.twitter.com/mOSuuqxyTa — Lone Star College (@lonestarcollege) February 22, 2019

We have ordered a lockdown at Greenspoint Center as a precaution. Report of two armed men walking along feeder road in front of facility firing handguns. NOT on campus. We are locking down Greenspoint and ordering shelter in place for your safety. pic.twitter.com/ry4gsZWc3d — Lone Star College (@lonestarcollege) February 22, 2019

The "all clear" was issued at the Lone Star College campus at Greenspoint after a report of two armed men opening fire near the school.Lone Star College sent out an urgent alert to students of earlier Thursday night, informing them of the lockdown.In a tweet, the college system told students to "go to (the) nearest room and lock the door.""This is NOT a Drill," the tweet concluded.Lone Star College followed up its original tweet, stating the precautionary lockdown stemmed from a report of "two armed men walking along (the) feeder road in front of (the) facility firing handguns."It advised the reported shooting was not on campus."We are locking down Greenspoint and ordering shelter in place for your safety," Lone Star's tweet stated.The "all clear" was given just before 8 p.m.