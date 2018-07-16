London's high-flying Trump baby blimp may now be coming to New York City

JOYEETA BISWAS
The now world-famous Trump baby blimp, which floated over protests in London earlier this month, may soon be headed to Central Park -- if some U.S. anti-Trump activists get their way.

The blimp, which depicts Trump as an angry orange baby holding a smartphone and wearing a diaper, captured the attention of the world as thousands of protesters marched under it to vent their anger at the American president during his recent visit to the U.K.

Didier Jiminez-Castro, an activist from Hillsborough, New Jersey, set up a GoFundMe page to bring the blimp to Bedminster, New Jersey, where the President often golfs.

The fund has far surpassed its goal of $4,500, receiving more than $6,500 by Monday morning.

And early Monday morning, Jiminez-Castro sent a tweet to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio - a vocal and strident Trump critic - seeking permission to fly the blimp over the city's crowned jewel - the 843-acre green park in Upper Manhattan.

Jiminez-Castro said his goal is simple: aggravate the President of the United States, noting on his GoFundMe page that the U.S. president "does not feel welcome with the Baby Trump...and we need to get under his skin as much as we can."

He wrote that the blimp will arrive in the U.S. in four weeks.

The London appearance of the blimp did seem to bother Trump.

He stayed away from London to avoid the protests and told The Sun newspaper before his visit, "I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London. I used to love London as a city... But when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?"
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News