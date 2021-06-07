marvel

Everything to know about Marvel's 'Loki' on Disney+: Release date, cast & more

LOS ANGELES -- Marvel fans, get ready: one of the MCU's favorite villains is getting his own show. Here's everything to know about "Loki" as it premieres on Disney+ this week.

"Loki" plot



Tom Hiddleston reprises his film role of Loki in the new series named for the Marvel character and set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Loki is forced to help fix the break in time that he caused, with one scene a promise of the lively ride to be expected from the god of mischief: Confronted about his past - which includes, he's reminded, literally stabbing people "in the back like 50 times" - Loki's cheeky reply is, "Well, I'll never do it again."



When will "Loki" be released on Disney+?



"Loki" will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9. While most other Disney+ series drop new episodes on Fridays, all six "Loki" episodes will be released on Wednesdays.

"Loki" cast, crew



In addition to Hiddleston, the series features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Kate Herron directed the series, and Michael Waldron is credited as the head writer. Executive producers include Hiddleston, Herron, Waldron and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige as well as Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Stephen Broussard. Kevin R. Wright and Trevor Waterson are co-executive producers.

