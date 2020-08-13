Society

Video shows California officer save man in wheelchair from being struck by train

A police officer from Lodi, California is being called a hero for pulling a man in a wheelchair from the path of an oncoming train.

Officer Erica Urrea was near the tracks when she saw him.

The heart-pounding video shows Officer Urrea try to free the man's wheelchair after it got stuck in the train tracks.

With seconds to spare she is able to pull the man far enough out of his wheelchair before the train crashes into it.

The 66-year-old man hurt his leg but is expected to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaviral videorescuetrainscaught on cameraviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to make the most of extra stimulus check cash
Explained: What's keeping Washington from a stimulus deal
Breonna Taylor case: Family meets with Kentucky attorney general
SPONSORED: How Catholic schools are changing this school year
Is it safe to visit the dentist during COVID-19?
AMC announces 15-cent movie tickets, August reopening
Harris Co. Judge announces plan to reopen schools
Show More
Need help? Submit your questions about COVID-19 relief
Vanessa Guillen funeral, memorial plans in Houston official
Lease swapping market booms amid COVID-19 pandemic
Fewer than 1M sought jobless aid for 1st time in 20 weeks
Triple digit heat wave through the weekend
More TOP STORIES News