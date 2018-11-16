Lockout lifted for CCISD schools after report of man with gun

Clear Lake Intermediate School was placed under lockout status as a precaution after a report of a man with a gun in the area.Harris County Precinct 8 deputies got a report of a man carrying a handgun walking near Clear Lake Intermediate School shortly after 11 a.m.The man reportedly got into a white Toyota minivan and left the area southbound on El Camino Real.As a precaution, Clear Lake Intermediate School, as well as Ward Elementary, Clear Lake Elementary, Falcon Pass Elementary, Armand Bayou Elementary and Space Center Intermediate were placed on lockout while deputies search the area. The lockout was lifted after the investigation and schools returned to normal operations.Deputies did not locate the man and no further information was found during their investigation.Only one witness has been located who claims to have seen a gun.