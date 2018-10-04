Lockout lifted at Crosby HS after potential threat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4412307" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SyeEye was over Crosby High School while parents waited to pick up their kids after an alleged threat.

The lockout at three Crosby ISD schools has been lifted following a potential threat via email.Crosby High School, Crosby Middle School and Crosby Elementary were all on lockout for multiple hours.School officials say investigators were dispatched to the campuses for an investigation, and parents were immediately notified.The lockout was lifted after several law enforcement agencies swept through the three campuses.Parents are now being allowed to pick up their children, and after school activities will resume as normal.