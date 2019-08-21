Lockout lifted at Crenshaw Elementary amid search for suspects

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A lockout has been lifted at Crenshaw Elementary School, near where deputy constables have been searching for a carjacking suspect.Harris County Pct. 3 Constables said one man has been taken into custody. A driver who led officers on a chase is still on the run.Earlier Wednesday, deputy constables came across a stolen vehicle with three people inside.When a deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the driver hit the gas, leading to a chase.The vehicle finally stopped along Bear Bayou Road near Pecan Street, where two men jumped out, leaving a pregnant woman inside the vehicle.Deputy constables arrested a man, believed to be either the woman's husband or boyfriend. The driver got away on foot.Channelview ISD said out of an abundance of caution, it placed the school on lockdown as deputy constables searched for the suspects.