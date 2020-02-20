Lockdown lifted at all Royal ISD campuses after report of threat

PATTISON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lockdown of every Royal ISD building was lifted late Thursday afternoon after district officials were made aware of a potential threat.The district said the campus-wide measure was lifted just after 3:30 p.m. Its transportation and dismissal went on as normal, but with additional law enforcement supervision.Under the lockdown, the district said no one was allowed inside or outside any of the schools' buildings.The nature of the threat was not immediately released. The district is located northwest of Katy and is based in Pattison, Texas.Its schools include Royal ISD High and Junior High School, Royal Elementary and Royal STEM Academy.