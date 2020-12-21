nonprofit

Young girl battling cancer is showered with holiday cheer

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- The Local Hearts Foundation, a nonprofit based in Long Beach, CA, brought some unexpected joy to a young girl and her family who have had a rough year.

"It's a warm feeling to know that people are out there willing to still want to help and reach out to kids who need it," said Daniella Guerra, the mother of 4-year-old Sophie who is battling cancer.

Co-Founder of Local Hearts Tito Rodriguez says he grew up poor in the neighborhood, so he wanted to find a way to give back and be a blessing to children and their families who are struggling in his hometown.

The nonprofit surprised Sophie with a Christmas tree and toys, along with a $1000 check from a local donor. Sophie's father, Christian Hawker, thanked the organization and the community for making his daughter smile and brightening the holiday season.

facebook.com/localheartsfoundation/
instagram.com/localheartsfoundation/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachkabcchristmasall goodnonprofitlocalish
NONPROFIT
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
$10 million grant to transform Buffalo Bayou Park
3 ways to be effective with your generosity on Giving Tuesday
Houston non-profit has $40,000 donated tractor stolen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas to give 65 and older the next round of vaccines
Mayor Turner urges you cancel holiday gatherings due to COVID-19
LMPD releases bodycam footage of fatal shooting of 22-year-old
Montgomery Co. Judge Keough tests positive for COVID-19
1 killed, 2 in custody after chase ends in crash on I-10
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment: LIVE
Show More
Pleasant weather today, but plan for a chilly Christmas
Christmas star: Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet'
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on flight falls ill
Mom finds son shot to death after not hearing from him for days
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
More TOP STORIES News